N.C. firefighters rescue deer stranded in creek

N.C. firefighters rescue deer stranded in creek
Firefighters rescued a deer stranded in a creek in Lenoir (Source: Lenoir Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 19, 2020 at 10:28 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 1:16 PM

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters rescued a deer stranded in a creek in Lenoir.

The Lenoir Fire Department says they were called to an animal in distress in Lower Creek near Taylorsville Road.

Interesting Call to say the least Battalion 2, Ladder 1, and Rescue 1 were alerted to an animal in distress call. ...

Posted by City of Lenoir Fire Department on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

“Units arrived on scene to find a deer trapped in a log jam and in water,” firefighters say. “Units were able to free the exhausted spike and walk it to a safer location. Great work by all involved.”

Officials with the City of Lenoir posted, " Great job, firefighters!”

Fire rescue, water rescue, kitten rescue, deer rescue, the City of Lenoir Fire Department can do it all! Yesterday, our...

Posted by City of Lenoir, NC Government on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.