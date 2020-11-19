N.C. firefighters rescue deer stranded in creek

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters rescued a deer stranded in a creek in Lenoir.
The Lenoir Fire Department says they were called to an animal in distress in Lower Creek near Taylorsville Road.
“Units arrived on scene to find a deer trapped in a log jam and in water,” firefighters say. “Units were able to free the exhausted spike and walk it to a safer location. Great work by all involved.”
Officials with the City of Lenoir posted, " Great job, firefighters!”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.