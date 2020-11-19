MGCCC inks deal for graduates to be accepted at Univ. of West Alabama

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Graduates of MGCCC who wish to pursue a four-year degree will have more options through the community college thanks to a new partnership.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and the University of West Alabama signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday at MGCCC’s Perkinston Campus.
The MOU will guarantee admission for all MGCCC graduates who have a 2.0 grade point average or better, will include advising at MGCCC and/or the UWA campus with an academic adviser, and dedicated academic scholarships to MGCCC students with a 3.0 grade point average or better for up to four consecutive semesters. MGCCC students who receive academic scholarships will also be eligible to apply for housing scholarships.
“MGCCC is pleased to provide excellent academic opportunities for all of our students through university partnerships. We’re excited to work with UWA and to see our students succeed,” said. Dr. Mary S. Graham, MGCCC president.
The University of West Alabama is a single-campus university located in the heart of downtown Livingston near the western border of Alabama. The campus is just 30 minutes away from Meridian and less than an hour away from Tuscaloosa.
UWA offers more than 60 undergraduate programs and 10 graduate programs through its academic colleges and divisions at the bachelor’s, master’s, educational specialist, and educational doctorate levels. These colleges and divisions include:
- College of Business
- Julia Tutwiler College of Education
- College of Liberal Arts
- College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics
- Division of Online Programs
- Division of Technology
- Ira D. Pruitt School of Nursing
- School of Graduate Studies
