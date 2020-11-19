MGCCC inks deal for graduates to be accepted at Univ. of West Alabama

The MOU will guarantee admission for all MGCCC graduates who have a 2.0 grade point average or better, will include advising at MGCCC and/or the UWA campus with an academic adviser, and dedicated academic scholarships to MGCCC students with a 3.0 grade point average or better for up to four consecutive semesters. MGCCC students who receive academic scholarships will also be eligible to apply for housing scholarships.