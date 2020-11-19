Man accused of trying to set his mother on fire in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) say they have arrested a man accused of trying to set his mother on fire.
Investigators say the Livingston Parish Fire Department responded early Tuesday, Nov. 17 to the 17000 block of Union Landing to a report of a small fire inside of a mobile home. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the fire was extinguished, but discovered one of the occupants covered in gasoline, authorities say.
Deputies say they learned Jacobi Smith, 29, of Livingston, and his mother got into an argument. During the dispute, Smith announced he had set something on fire in a bedroom. While Smith’s mother was extinguishing the fire, Smith poured gasoline on her, investigators say. She was able to escape the home unharmed and call for help, deputies say.
With the assistance of LPSO, SFM investigators located Smith and arrested him on Nov. 18. Smith was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on one count of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson.
