George County schools repairing damage after Hurricane Zeta

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In George County, schools didn’t escape the wrath of Hurricane Zeta.
Every school building in the district sustained some sort of damage, with at least one receiving structural damage when a tree fell on the roof
Students of George County High’s horticulture class spent the morning with tools in hand, working to rebuild one of their greenhouses that was destroyed by Hurricane Zeta.
“It’s a little bit disappointing,” said student Aaron Goff. “We worked like two or three weeks just getting the tops pulled in over those and changed out from the last storm, and then that one came in and blew both of them over, and now we got to restart completely. Got to do more work than we did before.”
That’s just some of the damage the school district experienced from Zeta.
Many of the athletic facilities at the high school will have to be repaired, including the softball dugouts and concession stand.
And at George County Middle School, Zeta knocked a tree on to the roof of the building.
Now eight classrooms, including the band hall are unusable until the roof can be repaired.
Superintendent Wade Whitney said repairs will be costly and could take a while.
But despite all the damage, Whitney said they were able to make adjustments and get students back in the classroom quickly following the storm.
“We felt like as quick as we could get our students back in our buildings,” said Whitney. “And get our staff back in our buildings, it was the best thing for us, and so again we was able to only miss four school days and we were up and running.”
Whitney said he doesn’t expect the damage at the middle school or high school to be repaired before the end of the school year.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.