Bay St. Louis business stays course; looks forward to 2021

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Wedding Collection isn’t about to slow down after a tough year.
Now is the time to set the stage, so to speak, for 2021.
“One of the things we decided is instead of like going into 2021 with unsure; why don’t we throw a bridal expo,” said owner Kerri Pellegrin. “Let me thank all of our vendor partners for helping us through 2020 without a hitch.”
But, it wasn’t without a major scare in the beginning.
“We were closed for about six weeks,” Pellegrin said. “Any small business, especially one that had just opened four months prior we were definitely nervous about are we going to be able to continue this? Are the brides that ordered dresses from us going to get those dresses in?”
But being a wedding planner gave Pellegrin an advantage in protocol management.
“Changing guest counts, redoing invitations and really making quick decisions for them to make sure they still had the perfect wedding of their dreams, maybe in just a different fashion.” said Pellegrin.
The Gulf Coast Business Council’s virtual state of the Coast economy symposium on Thursday was filled with positive vibes for 2021, including from Hancock County Chamber Executive Director Tish Williams.
“What’s happened is that COVID has really challenges us to be creative, to be innovative, to never give up,” she said. “I’m looking forward to a new beginning. The opportunity to realize that there’s 100 different ways that you can do one thing.”
Pellegrin added “I’m just a positive person by nature, so I may be the wrong person to ask. But I surround myself with people that really feel and think the same way, and I think that’s why we’ve been successful.”
People like employee Maycee Scardino, who is persistent through anything.
“We’re always going to move forward,” said Scardino. “And I think that’s what every small business here has to do is keep pushing forward and we’ll make it all work out.”
The Experience by the Wedding Collection will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Bay St. Louis Community Center.
For more information on tickets, call 228-344-3212.
