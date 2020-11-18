Woman arrested in hit-and-run of Pearl River County teen

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman has been arrested and charged in the hit-and-run Tuesday that left a 17-year-old hospitalized.
Authorities said 22-year-old Kristin Pittman turned herself into the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office around 5 p.m. Tuesday after seeing photos of her vehicle on Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers and news outlets.
After interviewing her, Inv. Marc Ogden said she admitted to being the driver. She is now charged with one count leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, which is a felony.
Gavin Miller, 17, was walking along Jackson Landing Road south of Picayune to meet a friend at their school bus stop Tuesday morning between 6:30-6:50 a.m. According to his family, Gavin texted his friend and said he would be there in five minutes but he never arrived.
Shortly after, his friend found him lying in the ditch, where paramedics were already present working to treat the teen.
Gavin was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson in critical condition. According to his family, he is now stable but still has serious internal injuries and a head injury.
Surveillance photo from a camera on a school bus that was in the area at the time captured footage of a vehicle, which investigators released to the public shortly after the accident. That vehicle - a gold/beige SUV - was driven by Pittman, said authorities.
“We thank the community’s help with all the tips that came in from public,” said Ogden.
Officials say the accident did not happen near a school bus or while children were getting on the bus but instead happened down the road from where the bus was scheduled to pick up students.
Pittman is now being held at the Pearl River County Detention Facility. As of Wednesday morning, a bond had not been set for her yet.
