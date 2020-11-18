WLOX alum competes for Most Talented Beard in America

“Fast forward to October 8th. I’m scrolling through Facebook mindlessly and an ad pops up that says do you have a beard, woop, yeah, do you have talent, eh, do you want $20,000? I said tell me more,” said Brannan. “I started looking through the rules and got to the bottom of the page. It said the deadline was October 9th. I didn’t think there was any chance, I just wanted to try it. I thought there was a reason it popped up on my Facebook page. Several weeks later I got a phone call that I was in the top 20 and had a phone interview with the contest organizer. I then found out about three weeks after that I’m in the top 10 of this Wahl Most Talented Beard in America contest.”