Chilly morning. Then, delightfully sunny and cool.

Enjoy a nice warm beverage because today is off to another chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. Expect delightfully sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight’s overnight low temperatures will again drop into the 40s so it’ll be chilly again tomorrow morning too. High pressure keeps us in a quiet pattern into midweek. And bone-dry air continues today so you may still consider extra lip balm, extra lotion, and drinking extra water. Tomorrow will be pleasantly crisp. But, Friday into the weekend our humidity levels could increase to muggier levels. While the majority of the weekend will be rain-free, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out on Sunday. Next Monday, a cold front will arrive from the northwest. There could be a few mainly light rain showers thanks to that front on Monday into Tuesday. And then it’ll be slightly cooler for next Tuesday behind that front. In the tropics, Iota continues to weaken as it remains inland over Central America. The medium chance for tropical development in the southern Caribbean has been decreased to a low chance. And there is now a low chance for tropical development between The Bahamas and Bermuda. There are no tropical threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast over the next five days. Hurricane season officially ends in two weeks.