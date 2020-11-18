Southern Miss ‘gaining confidence’ as season progresses

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss is searching for win number three this weekend when they welcome a 5-4 UTSA team.
The Roadrunners began the year 3-0 but have since dropped four of their next six. While the Golden Eagles fell last week, the defense held Western Kentucky to just 10 points, its best performance of the season.
Despite everything that has happened inside the program this year, interim head man Tim Billings says the defensive unit is trending upward.
“One thing I’ve seen is, we’re gaining confidence on defense right now,” Billings said. “We’re fairly healthy. I’m just really excited about how they’re playing, the energy they’re playing with, and like I said, I started seeing part of that old nasty bunch defense coming back.”
