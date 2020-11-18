Sister of Gulfport hit-and-run victim pleading for answers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one man injured last Friday night on November 13th.
According to Alice Carroll, the victim of the hit-and-run is 64-year old Willie Smith, Carroll’s brother. As Smith is fighting for his life, his sister is looking for answers.
“It just breaks my heart that someone would do this to a human, not even stop and keep going and not say anything about it,” said Carroll.
Authorities received a call around 6:28 p.m. on Friday of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian, in the area of Georgia Street and Hewes Avenue.
When officers arrived, they discovered Smith laying on the sidewalk face down. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Carroll doesn’t know how long her brother was lying on the side of the road with several broken bones and a large laceration on his face after being hit by a vehicle. She’s having difficulty coming to grips with what happened to her brother, who she describes as a fun, loving person.
“Willie is a guy who pretty much didn’t meet any strangers and everybody in the community knows him and they know him for doing a lot of walking.” said Carroll.
Carroll said Willie Smith is on life support and in the ICU at Memorial Hospital going on six nights.
His sister is pleading for someone to come forward with information about the hit-and-run.
“I pray to god that someone says something and I feel in my spirit that someone will because there are always someone who will see things and rather not say anything unless they know there is some concerns from family members and friends,” said Carroll. “I feel like we’re going to the bottom of it.”
Anyone with information on this incident please contact the Gulfport Police Department (228) 868-5959 or Crime Stoppers 1-877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.