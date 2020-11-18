Police investigating hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one man injured last Friday night on November 13th.
Authorities received a call around 6:28 p.m. of a hit and run involving a pedestrian, in the area of Georgia Street and Hewes Avenue.
When officers arrived, they discovered a man laying on the sidewalk face down. The man was taken to a hospital, where he’s in critical condition.
Anyone with information on this incident please contact the Gulfport Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.