Number of COVID cases in schools released for week of Nov. 9-13

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has released its weekly report on the number of coronavirus cases in schools for each county.
The report lists the number of staff members and students who tested positive for the virus, as well as the number of staff and students who were quarantined.
This report is only for cases reported the week of Nov. 9-13, 2020.
The report provided by MSDH lists the number of positive cases and quarantined individuals in schools by county, not by district.
Each county is broken down below.
George County
A total of eight schools in George County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 9-13.
Of those, two reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/staff, and a third school reported 6 new cases in teachers/staff. Two schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students. No new outbreaks were reported in the district.
A total of 13 teachers/staff were quarantined in the district at three different schools. A total of 166 students were quarantined at eight schools.
Since the start of the school year, 48 confirmed positive cases in teachers/staff have been confirmed at five schools. Three other schools each report an additional 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
The following schools have reported students with confirmed cases: Central Elementary (6), George County High (31), and George County Middle (15). Three other schools also report between 1-5 positive cases in students since school started.
Hancock County
A total of 13 schools in Hancock County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 9-13.
Of those, one reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/staff during the week, and one reported 7 confirmed new cases. Seven schools reported between 1-5 students each with confirmed cases of the virus during the five-day period. One new outbreak was reported at Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary.
A total of nine teachers/staff at five schools were quarantined during the week. A total of 121 students at 10 schools were quarantined during the same time period. The schools with the highest number of students quarantined were Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary (59) and South Hancock Elementary (18).
Since the start of the school year, nine confirmed positive cases in teachers/staff have been confirmed at one school. Ten other schools each report an additional 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
The following schools have reported students with confirmed cases: Bay High (14), Hancock High (49), Hancock Middle (12), and South Hancock Elementary (8). Since the start of school, nine schools have reported between 1-5 students who each have the virus.
Harrison County
A total of 54 schools in Harrison County, reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 9-13.
Of those, 15 schools each report between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. D’Iberville High reported 10 students who had confirmed cases of the virus during the five-day period. An additional 16 schools in the county reported between 1-5 cases of students who tested positive for the virus this week. No outbreaks were reported for the week in any of the Harrison County schools.
A total of 23 staff members in eight schools were quarantined due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 567 students at 28 schools were quarantined in Harrison County for the week. The largest number of students quarantined were at D’Iberville High (95), Pass Christian High (47), and Harrison Central High (43).
Since the start of the school year, the following schools have reported teachers who have tested positive: Biloxi High (10), Biloxi Upper (6), Central Elementary (6), D’Iberville Elementary (8), Gulfport High (14), Harrison Central High (6), North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle (6), River Oaks Elementary (7), and West Wortham Elementary/Middle (8). An additional 34 schools reported between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Harrison County include: Biloxi High (44), Biloxi Junior High (9), Biloxi Upper (11), D’Iberville High (39), Gulfport High (36), Harper McCaughan Elementary (9), Harrison Central High (32), Long Beach High (17), Long Beach Middle (25), North Bay Elementary (6), North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle (15), Pass Christian High (23), St. Patrick Catholic High (11), and West Harrison High (18). An additional 30 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Jackson County
A total of 40 schools in Jackson County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 9-13.
Of those, 14 schools also reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. A total of 18 schools reported between 1-5 cases in students for the five-day period. One new outbreak during that week was reported at Ocean Springs High.
A total of 10 staff members in six schools were quarantined that week due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 370 students at 14 schools were quarantined in Jackson County for the week, with the largest number of students at Ocean Springs High (83) and Colmer Middle (59).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: East Central Lower (6)*, East Central Middle (9), Moss Point High (15)*, Ocean Springs High (13), St. Martin East (13), St. Martin North (14), St. Martin Upper (6), Trent Lott (7), Vancleave High (13), Vancleave Middle (20), and Vancleave Upper (13). An additional 26 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Jackson County include: East Central High (39), East Central Lower (9)*, East Central Middle (40), East Central Upper (13), Gautier High (12), Gautier Middle (18), Magnolia Middle (7), Martin Bluff Elementary (6), Moss Point High (10)*, Ocean Springs High (36), Ocean Springs Middle (7), Ocean Springs Upper (9), Pascagoula High (37), Resurrection Middle/High (8), Singing River Academy (8), St. Martin High (43), St. Martin Middle (19), Vancleave High (43), Vancleave Middle (15), Vancleave Upper (12), and Colmer Middle (10). An additional 19 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
*This school did not report new numbers for the current week so numbers released previously were used.
Pearl River County
A total of 24 schools in Pearl River County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 9-13.
Of those, two schools reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Four schools each reported between 1-5 cases of students who have tested positive for the virus. No new outbreaks were reported.
A total of 23 staff members in three schools in the county were quarantined over the five day period due to possible COVID exposure. Of those, 17 staff members are at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School.
A total of 119 students at five schools were quarantined for the week, with the largest number of students at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School (70).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus includes the following: Poplarville Middle (6), Pearl River Central Elementary (6), Pearl River Central Middle (7), and PRCSD Administrative Offices (12). An additional 12 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Pearl River County includes Pearl River Central Elementary (10), Pearl River Central High (24), Pearl River Central Middle (11), Picayune Memorial High (21), Poplarville Middle (7), and Poplarville High (10). An additional five schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Stone County
A total of two schools in Stone County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Nov. 9-13
Two schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. One school reported 6 new confirmed cases and two schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases in students. No outbreaks were reported.
Three teachers/staff members at two schools were quarantined. A total of 176 students at four schools were quarantined for the week. They include Perkinston Elementary (5), Stone Elementary (26), Stone High (134), and Stone Middle (11).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus includes the following: Perkinston Elementary (7) and Stone Elementary (8). Stone Middle, Stone High, and the Stone County School District also reported between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students includes Stone High (13) and Stone Middle (9). Both Perkinston Elementary and Stone Elementary reported between 1-5 confirmed cases each since school started.
Mississippi K-12 schools make weekly reports of cases among students, teachers and staff, number of outbreaks, and teachers and students under quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposure. An outbreak in a school setting is defined as 3 or more individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period.
Some schools report case numbers between 1-5, which is done to protect the personal identity of the affected student or staff member.
Some schools and/or districts are not listed on this report, which means they have not submitted the weekly report to state health officials. In August, state officials said they would begin collecting and releasing information from schools on the number of COVID cases, outbreaks, and quarantines that occur each week.
Note: These cases have been directly reported to MSDH by each school, and may not yet have appeared in the state and county totals of cases reported by laboratories.
