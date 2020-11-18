Man identified in fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy. 90 in Pass Christian

A person has died after a crash between a motorcycle and a power pickup truck on Wednesday in Pass Christian. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | November 18, 2020 at 8:35 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 2:24 PM

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have identified the man that died in a fatal motorcycle accident that involved a power pickup truck on Wednesday in Pass Christian.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Dustin Spence, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities responded to the motor vehicle accident on Highway 90 near Emerald Ave around 6:52 a.m. According to Pass Christian Police Chief Darren Freeman, a Mississippi Power pickup truck and a motorcycle collided.

Police had to close that part of Highway 90 for about an hour but it is now back open.

