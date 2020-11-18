Mother and daughter team from Long Beach to decorate the White House

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Long Beach women have been selected to decorate the White House for Christmas.
Theresa and Courtney Cuevas of the Forget Me Not Florist and Gifts, were among 90 other participants, who were picked to make memories they won’t forget. The two will leave on Sunday to begin the week-long task of bringing holiday cheer to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
“We applied online through the White House website,” said Theresa Cuevas. “And we were selected to help the First Lady and her crew decorate the White House for Christmas.”
Cuevas enjoys Christmas so much that her shop got a head start this year.
“We needed some happy with COVID,” said Cuevas. “It was just so gloomy. Customers would come in and and I just wanted to put a little happy in their lives with Christmas.”
Cuevas’ daughter Courtney also filled out an application of her own to be selected. For her, returning to the White House, and sharing this experience with her mother, makes it even better.
“I’ve done one tour of the White House,” said Courtney. “Hopefully we’ll be able to see other areas of the White House and D.C. is the nation’s capital. There’s so much history there. I think it’s going to be so exciting to learn more things that not everybody knows.”
Because they’ll be decorating the White House during Thanksgiving, the decoration of the Cuevas household has already taken place.
“My trees are already up at my house and we’ve had the trees here in the works since probably August,” Theresa Cuevas said.
Courtney added “My mom has already decorated the house. I was at school so I wasn’t able to help her but she made it gorgeous as always.”
Politics aside, these two are just happy to be participating in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. After the decorating is complete, Theresa and Courtney Cuevas, along with the others selected to participate, will have a private lunch with First Lady Melania Trump.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.