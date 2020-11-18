MDOT repair assessment, only the start of a long road to repairs

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Oddly enough, the one thing the Mississippi Department of Transportation doesn’t have to worry about in the wake of Hurricane Zeta is the roads.
But, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t plenty of other work to be done.
“We got very blessed and very lucky with how Zeta came in, as it affected the roads,” said Katie Roh, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Transportation. “Of course, not so lucky in other aspects such as numerous signs throughout the district that have suffered a lot of damage as well as the traffic signals and different things like that.”
After the storm, crews got out making emergency repairs on those things that were critical, and now they are in the long process of assessing damage.
“The damage in district six was so widespread that its just going to take a little while to assess the damage, calculating and tallying the amount of damage and just figure out just how much work we need to do to make the repairs.” Roh said.
Among the damage is the sidewalks along highway 90 in Long Beach and Pass Christian that suffered considerable damage.
“Not just sidewalks, but they’re doing it for guard rails, traffic signals, signs,” said Roh. ‘So it’s very widespread, we’re working as quick as we can, it’s just going to take a little while to do.
Roh also said that assessing all the damage could take a couple more months.
“Probably a couple more months of assessing everything,” said Roh. “And a couple of months after that to get the federal funding and a couple of months after that for the contracts lets and everything. So potentially we’re looking at people actually seeing people out on the roads working on these projects, next spring, summer.”
Which is not to say that you won’t see MDOT crews working until the FEMA funding come through, but some repairs will have to wait until the money is there.
