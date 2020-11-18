Hickory Hill Country Club to close Nov. 30

After great deliberation the owners of Hickory Hills Country Club have decided to close the course at 5 p.m. on November 30, 2020. It is apparent at this time the market can’t support the amount of courses that are open. Golf courses have been closing at an accelerated rate since 2008 locally and nationally. We will be actively seeking to sell the property to a group that can put the land to its best use for the benefit of the surrounding community.