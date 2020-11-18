Hickory Hill Country Club to close Nov. 30

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - After more than 50 years, Hickory Hills Country Club in Gautier will close at the end of this month.
In a letter to the city council on Tuesday, the owner of the 18-hole course said:
After great deliberation the owners of Hickory Hills Country Club have decided to close the course at 5 p.m. on November 30, 2020. It is apparent at this time the market can’t support the amount of courses that are open. Golf courses have been closing at an accelerated rate since 2008 locally and nationally. We will be actively seeking to sell the property to a group that can put the land to its best use for the benefit of the surrounding community.
Hickory Hills first announced last November that the golf course was for sale.
The golf course, owned by the same group that owns Shell Landing, has been a staple of the golf community for decades.
The 18-hole semi-private golf course, which was originally known as the Mississippi National Golf Club, opened in 1965. The 6,983 yard, par 72 course was designed by Earl Stone and features 10 holes on the water, challenging even the most advanced golfers. With a course rating of 73.1 and a slop of 128, Hickory Hills has hosted numerous high-profile events over the years, including the Mississippi Coast Classic Nike Tour.
