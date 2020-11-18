Family of fallen MHP Lt. Troy Morris to receive fundraising check

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a Mississippi Highway Patrol veteran that was murdered August, 7, 2020, will receive a more than $16,000 fundraising check Wednesday.
Fund the First, a crowdfunding platform for the military and first responders will present the check to the family.
Lieutenant Troy Morris was working off duty, as a contracted employee, transporting mail between postal facilities when he was gunned down attending to a flat tire on U.S. Highway 61 in Jefferson County.
The Mississippi State Troopers Association (MSTA) had been hosting a fundraising campaign for the 27-year-veteran, but because Morris was not killed in the line of duty, the family is not eligible to receive his benefits.
With the approval of Morris’ wife, MSTA started a campaign of their own to raise the funds.
“We offer the Morris family our deepest condolences and are proud to be able to assist Officer Morris' family through Fund the First,” said NYPD Detective Robert Garland, CEO and founder of Fund the First. “The reason we started this crowdfunding platform is so families in need can get the funds they deserve, and not only that, experience the love and support they’re now going to receive nationwide.”
Three people are in custody charged in the state trooper’s murder.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.