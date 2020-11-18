Chilly again tonight

It was another picture-perfect, Chamber of Commerce day here in South Mississippi. Sunny days with highs in the 70s will be the weather pattern for the rest of the week. Tonight, temperatures will be in the 40s again. with clear skies. The humidity will start to slowly climb through the weekend.
Friday and Saturday will be slightly warmer and a little more humid. We will see the chance for a few isolated showers starting on Sunday; Monday, rain chances remain slim. Most of us will not see any rain.
Iota has dissipated, and its remnants will continuing moving west into the Pacific. There is a low chance for tropical development with a system in the southernmost Caribbean and another one in the Western Atlantic. Even if we do see a tropical system form, neither looks like it would impact the Gulf Coast.