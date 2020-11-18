‘The American people deserve better’: Rep. Guest bashes Pelosi after she is reelected House Speaker

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “The American people deserve better,” Rep. Michael Guest stated on social media to the announcement that Nancy Pelosi had been reelected House Speaker.
This will be Pelosi’s fourth term as House Speaker. She did not face any challengers. She has also hinted that this may be her last two years in the position.
In the same post, Guest said that Pelosi “Led our nation through a partisan impeachment without evidence” and that she “Blocked relief for Americans in the middle of a pandemic.”
Guest also wrote that she “embraced the far-left socialist agenda.”
This is the opposite of what Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore) thought, who praised Pelosi and hoped that she “may be the bulwark against the extreme far-left.” Schrader also said that these progressive figures had been “toxic to our brand.”
This after Democrats suffered surprising setbacks in the House earlier this month with 10 incumbent House Democrats being defeated. Progressives blamed moderates for not winning over minorities and moderates blamed progressives for promoting “far-left initiatives.”
To close, Guest said, “Democrats are supporting Pelosi again for Speaker. The American people deserve better.”
“Pelosi is perhaps the most divisive person in the entire government, which is saying something,” one Twitter user said, responding to Guest’s post.
Another user called on Guest to “get some backbone and fight her every step of the way.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.