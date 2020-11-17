South Mississippi Strong: The Lord is My Help overcoming challenges to keep serving the hungry

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ham, sweet potatoes and green beans were on the menu Tuesday afternoon at The Lord is My Help.
For one hour every weekday, Kitchen Manager Jill Leggett satisfies hungry appetites. Whether it is her for her own family or strangers in need, Leggett makes sure everyone receives a hot meal.
“This is what I do. This is just what I do. I cooked for my family. After Katrina I cooked for the seniors in East Biloxi," Leggett said. "It wasn’t because I was a cook by nature. This is what the Lord put me here to do.”
Leggett’s entire life has been centered around her passion for helping others.
“I did 20 years in the military. I did home health care. I’ve done all kinds of different little things," Leggett said. "This is my purpose. I’m not a chef by nature. I’m not a cook by nature, but this is what I enjoy doing. This is my purpose.”
Operating a food kitchen during the pandemic has been challenging, but The Lord is My Help has not missed one single day of serving meals. General Manager Barbara Ruddiman feels their most important day of the year is just around the corner.
“On the Monday before Thanksgiving, we will be handing out 150 Thanksgiving baskets, which is the entire makings for Thanksgiving dinner," Ruddiman said. "These are so families can go home and enjoy the holidays, hopefully at home with their immediate family.”
Being there for people when they need it most is what makes everyone at The Lord is My Help South Mississippi Strong.
If you are interested in making a donation, The Lord is My Help is open every weekday from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., serving meals between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
