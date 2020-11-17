South Mississippi Mardi Gras 2021 will just wait and see

Biloxi’s Krewe of Neptune is also working to hold all events as scheduled. A statement from the organization president Gerald Everett said “All plans remain unchanged at this time. We expect to have a 2021 carnival season that is as normal as possible. The Krewe of Neptune leadership understands there will be safety protocols that must be followed and is fully prepared to do so. We have to adapt to the times, but look forward to putting on the greatest free party the Coast has to offer.”