Gulfport working to fix downtown flooding problem

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Flooding has been a major problem for businesses along Highway 49 and 18th Street in Gulfport. With the city’s efforts to fix the problem, bids submitted back in October that were denied are now back to square one.
“I don’t know. We keep hearing things are going to get done, things are going to get done, and nothing,” Cardinal Flowers owner William Brewer.
Brewer said most of the problem started when the median was built in downtown, causing the poor drainage to turn into flooding.
“We got to the point where we have always if something comes in, we would just pick everything up off the floor," Brewer said. “Make sure the bottom cabinets are empty and we try to keep it done pretty much daily basis as much as we can. Our goal is three feet off the floor.”
When the city solicited bids from contractors to correct the ongoing issue, all three were rejected because they didn’t meet the Mississippi Development Authority and/or HUD requirements. This delay caused more frustration for Brewer, but he said this is the most effort he has seen in the past 20 years.
“They are doing something it’s just an extremely slow process because I already know they’ve gotten bids in several times and it seems like it’s just doesn’t go anywhere. So I’m glad they’re still at least in the works with it,” Brewer said.
The flood mitigation project will be completely funded by MDA, and city officials say the timetable for the work will not be determined until a bid is awarded. The city said the bid awarded will be to the lowest and best bid submitted.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.