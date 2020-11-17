Search for driver underway after Pearl River Co. teen seriously injured by car

17-year-old Gavin Miller was walking along Jackson Landing Road south of Picayune to meet a friend at their school bus stop when he was struck by the car. He had texted that he would be there in five minutes, but he never arrived. Instead, his friend saw him lying in the ditch being treated by paramedics as the school bus passed. Miller was found in the ditch across the street from New Life Baptist Church near Sam Powell Road. The driver that hit Miller did not stop.