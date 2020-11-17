Cold again tonight

It is going to be another chilly night in South Mississippi. Lows will drop into the 40s once again. There may be a few upper 30s in the inland locations. Temperatures closer to the coast will be in the upper 40s to near 50. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with afternoon highs in the low 70s.
We are going to feel an increase in humidity through the week. Our temperatures will also climb to the mid 70s for daytime highs and overnight lows will gradually climb into the 50s this weekend and 60s next week.
Tropical Storm Iota is moving across Central America, heading toward the Pacific. The area in the southernmost Caribbean Sea has a low chance for development.