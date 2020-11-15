Strong cold front arrives today

It has been a mild and humid morning. Some patchy fog may linger this morning, and we remain under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM. We’ll warm up into the upper 70s ahead of a cold front today. This front is expected to move in around midday, and it will bring a few showers. After the front passes, it will be breezy with winds from the north later this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 MPH are possible.