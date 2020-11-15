Strong cold front arrives today

It has been a mild and humid morning. Some patchy fog may linger this morning, and we remain under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM. We’ll warm up into the upper 70s ahead of a cold front today. This front is expected to move in around midday, and it will bring a few showers. After the front passes, it will be breezy with winds from the north later this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 MPH are possible.
We’ll cool off quickly after the sunset. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs near 70. It will stay sunny and cool through much of the week. Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be in the low 70s. Morning lows will be in the 40s.
Hurricane Iota is expected to become a major hurricane in the Caribbean. It is expected to make landfall either in Nicaragua or Honduras by Tuesday morning as a category four hurricane. It is not a threat to the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Season ends on November 30th.
