Southern Miss falls to Western Kentucky

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Golden Eagles are down to their third string quarterback and weren’t able to muster up key drives again on Saturday. Kevin Perkins rushed for a season-best 71 yards and scored USM’s only touchdown, but on defense, it was a performance of which to be proud.
After giving up a touchdown and field goal on the first two drives, the Golden Eagles forced five punts and two turnovers on downs the rest of the way, en route to allowing a season-low 10 points.
It’s been a wildly tough year for the program, but interim head coach Tim Billings loved the fight he saw Saturday.
“I’m really proud of these guys," Billings said. "One thing they haven’t done, all this adversity this year, they’re still practicing hard, they’re still playing hard. And I was real impressed and proud of how they played tonight.”
