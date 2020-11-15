Ole Miss wins record-breaking shootout over South Carolina

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss has scored 50 points or more in consecutive weeks, thanks to 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter on Saturday to scoot past South Carolina.
Quarterback Matt Corral became the first Ole Miss QB to throw for over 500 yards in a single game, while wide receiver Elijah Moore became the fourth Ole Miss receiver to surpass 1,000 yards on a season. He’s also the first player in conference history with 225 receiving yards in consecutive games. An overall incredible performance from Lane Kiffin’s high-motor offense.
“Awesome win. Quality opponent. Those are the games that are most fun to win," Kiffin said. "At one point you’re losing, they stopped us one time and we had to punt, then they scored and we went behind. It wasn’t a really good feeling. Stadium and sidelines went kind of dead. Really cool to see our guys come back, make some plays on defense at the end to win the game. Another ridiculous game.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.