Suspect sought in Saturday morning shooting that left 2 dead

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A 39-year-old Lamar County man is being sought by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for a double homicide that happened just after midnight Saturday.
UPDATE: According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Anthony Shane Simmons' parents live in Harrison County and found his vehicle and are actively searching for him near his parents' home. If you have any information, you can contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 896-3000.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said first-degree murder warrants have been issued for Anthony Shane Simmons in connection with an incident at 1600 Purvis to Baxterville Road.
Deputies found the bodies of a 41-year-old man and 37-year-old woman at the scene. Both victims appeared to have been shot.
Rigel said it was believed that the suspect and victims knew each other.
Simmons is described as a white male, 6 foot, 160 pounds. He was last seen driving a white 2014 F-150 Ford pickup truck.
Simmons is considered armed and dangerous, Rigel said.
Rigel is asking that anyone with any information about the incident or Simmons' whereabouts to please call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (601) 794-8610 at or Crime Stoppers.
