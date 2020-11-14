Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign fit for a super hero

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When you have a big challenge, you have to bring in a few super heroes to help out and put up a big fight for a good cause. And the annual Red Kettle Campaign kicked off with plenty of super hero star power.
“Our theme this is year is ‘Rescue Christmas,’ simply because so many of the resources that are normally there at Christmas, might be in short supply because of COVID, because of the hurricane,” said Maj. Bradley Caldwell, Salvation Army area commander. “So, super heroes are rescuers.”
Despite the problems, Caldwell is excited about the possibilities not the problems.
“There’s no other time in the year when the community can come alongside The Salvation Army in the journey of helping people in need, in crisis," said Caldwell. "So, it’s a day of celebration for me, because we open the doors like never before in the year for a partnership.”
The only real super power needed is the ability to ring a bell. But, it isn’t easy to find volunteers in hopes of making the goal of $335,000 in support of The Salvation Army’s multiple services.
“The challenges we have faced is getting people that feel comfortable wanting to come back out and volunteer,” said Joshua Chattin, volunteer and food pantry coordinator. “But we are excited about the prospects. We are excited to help others that may be less fortunate than ourselves.”
And this day was a chance to start rebuilding that volunteer base. Enter Heather Spengler, leader of Girl Scout Troop 5515 in Gulfport.
“We figured this would be perfect,” said Spengler. “It’s outside. The girls could be interacting with the community; they could really be making a difference and helping other people while having fun.”
And being safe.
“We follow all regulations, masks, we take temperatures, everything that we’re supposed to," said Spengler. "This is when you have to pitch in the most, absolutely. People need people all the time and in a crisis is when you really see where you can help out the most.”
For more information about the Red Kettle campaign and how you can help, visit mscoastkettle.org.
