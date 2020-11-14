Saints ‘appreciate,’ ‘feel the difference’ with more fans in stands

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A lot of numbers stood out in New Orleans' win last week over Tampa Bay. The Saints held the Buccaneers to just five rushing attempts, completed passes to 12 different receivers, and are now number one in the NFC South.
But on Sunday, the number 6,000 is the important one, because that’s how many fans will be in the stands when the 49ers come to town.
While the jump from 3,000 fans to 6,000 is still far from a full Superdome, Sean Payton says in a wild season like this one, it’s the little things that can make all the difference.
“In our last home game, we noticed a difference from the very beginning where it was completely sterile and so as we progress through the season and continue to have more fans, we certainly appreciate it and feel the difference,” Payton said. “That’s something that - there’s just such a passion with our fan base that that little bit matters.”
