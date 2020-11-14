Suspect wanted in Lamar County could be in Harrison County, authorities say

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for murder. He could be in Harrison County, according to authorities.
Authorities are searching for 39-year-old Anthony Shane Simmons in-connection to a double homicide that happened in Purvis, Mississippi just after midnight Saturday.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said that they’ve located the suspect’s white 2014 F-150 Ford pickup truck at a relative’s house in Saucier, Mississippi.
Simmons is described as a 6 foot white man, weighing at 160 pounds. He’s also considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information about the incident or Simmons' whereabouts to please call the Harrison County Sherriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.
