South Mississippi families on the hunt for perfect Christmas tree

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The turkey isn’t even in the oven yet, but many families are already thinking ahead to Christmas.
Holly Berry Hills Christmas Tree Farm was swarmed with people Saturday on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree. For many it’s a tradition, for others its their first time, but for all, it’s a fun experience.
Graham Compton and his girlfriend Emily Buford had no problem finding the perfect tree Saturday for their first Christmas together in their new home.
“We were here for maybe 10 minutes and we found the one," said Compton. “A lot of people walk around here for a couple of hours and can’t make a decision but when you know, you know.”
Abbigail Laforce knew exactly what she wanted in a tree.
“I’m looking for a tree that’s all round and perfect," said Laforce. "And has a point on top, and not that much holes in them.”
And, she found plenty of trees that fit her criteria.
“I love it," said Laforce. "They’re all perfect.”
But, there was one tree that stood out from among them all that got the ribbon.
Finding the perfect tree at Holly Berry Hills Christmas Tree Farm has become a tradition for many families.
“People really enjoy coming out to the farm and it’s an experience where they bring the kids," said Larry Haley. “And the kids get to pick their tree and it’s just special, it’s just special.”
And with a year like 2020, some would said we all need something special.
“I feel like family based events were centralized this year more in 2020 than anything," said Compton. "And especially Christmas season, it brings everybody a chance to get together and reflect on the good and the bad of 2020. We had a lot of stuff go sideways in 2020, but hopefully at the end of the year the positive column was higher than the negative column.”
Holly Berry Hills will have another pre-tag day next Saturday on November 21st.
They open for regular operations on Thanksgiving.
