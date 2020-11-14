Gorgeous weather today. Cold front arrives tomorrow.

It’s going to be beautiful today with lots of sunshine! We’ll warm up into the upper 70s this afternoon. The humidity will be slightly higher today, and we won’t cool off as much tonight. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the mid 60s. A little patchy fog is possible.
We’ll warm up into the upper 70s tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front. As the front passes, a few isolated showers are possible. If you do see rain, it’s going to be light. Winds will pick up from the north behind the front around 10-20 MPH. The sky will clear out, and we’ll drop into the upper 40s by Monday morning. Monday through Wednesday will be sunny and cool. Highs will be around 70. We’ll keep morning lows in the 40s.
Tropical Storm Iota is in the Caribbean, and it is expected to become a major hurricane by Tuesday. It is expected to make landfall near Honduras and Nicaragua. Tropical Storm Theta is far out in the Eastern Atlantic, and it is going to weaken. There are currently no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast.
