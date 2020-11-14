Gorgeous weather today. Cold front arrives tomorrow.

We’ll warm up into the upper 70s tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front. As the front passes, a few isolated showers are possible. If you do see rain, it’s going to be light. Winds will pick up from the north behind the front around 10-20 MPH. The sky will clear out, and we’ll drop into the upper 40s by Monday morning. Monday through Wednesday will be sunny and cool. Highs will be around 70. We’ll keep morning lows in the 40s.