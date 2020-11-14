Door to door go Cub Scouts, scouting for food in College Park neighborhood

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cub Scout 209 went door to door Saturday in the Gulfport community to collect prepared bags of non-perishable foods, as part of their annual 'Scouting for Food’ campaign.
“The goal we have for the Cub Scout pack is to teach young men about character and one of the things about the character is learning to think outside of yourself," said cub leader, Will Shurley. "So when we take them out on a Saturday morning and they collect food and they learn about how we’re helping the community, we think that builds character. We find this to be a very important activity.”
The Cubs distributed hundreds of empty bags to homes last week and residents filled them with nonperishable food. Saturday morning, the Cubs returned to those neighborhoods filling up their first trailer within the first hour.
“I want to say that I’m very very proud of our cub scouts for doing this, getting up in the morning coming out to help do a good turn," said cub leader, Rohn Edwards. “I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Cub leaders said this activity helps teach the young men a sense of character, thinking of those in need while also being a light in the community.
“I like it because we can help and they help us give it to the people who need that are hungry.” said a cub leader, Oliver Shurley.
And with that mindset, the cubs committed all their energy to help and serve their community. Once they finished their rounds of collections, they then donated the bags of food to St. Vincent De Paul Society this year.
