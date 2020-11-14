Cleanup underway at Camp Wilkes following Hurricane Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Work is underway to get Biloxi’s oldest non-profit youth camp back up and running. Camp Wilkes saw significant damage after Hurricane Zeta.
Today, volunteers with Boy Scout Troop 212 and the Biloxi High School environmental group helped to pick up tree debris and rake leaves. This is all to get the camp back in tip top shape for its barbecue fundraising next Saturday.
Camp Manager Penny Edwards said the help is much appreciated.
“We depend on as a non profit, we depend on volunteers,” said Edwards. "Volunteers help us out in so many different times and over the years, especially when it comes to the natural disasters where our two person staff here for Camp Wilkes can manage but sometimes we just need that little bit extra, extra hands to get us going.
A Camp Wilkes fundraising is scheduled for next Saturday, November 21st. The money raised will go toward helping with storm damage and financial losses due to COVID-19.
