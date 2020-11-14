Authorities investigating fatal crash in Pearl River Co.

November 14, 2020

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck that killed two people in Pearl River County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle/pedestrian collision around 7:09 a.m. on Highway 43 near Burnt Bridge Road.

Authorities said the collision killed two juveniles and sent a third to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

