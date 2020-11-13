Suspects connected with shooting of Arkansas police officer arrested in Mississippi

INDIANOLA, Miss. (WLBT) - Two individuals connected with the fatal shooting of an Arkansas police officer were arrested Thursday in Mississippi.
The U.S. Marshals have announced the arrest of Latarius Howard, 29, of Helena-West Helena, and Bruce Hillie, 24, of Indianola, Miss.
Howard was said to be the primary suspect, while Hillie was the accomplice, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
The two were said to be involved in the shooting of Police Officer Travis Wallace of the Helena-West Helena Police Department. The incident occurred Thursday, the release stated.
According to investigators, the service “developed information that Howard had fled to the state of Mississippi, and they found and arrested him without incident at a residence on Bryant Street in Shaw, Miss.”
The arrest occurred early Friday morning. Hillie was arrested at a residence on Henderson Street, in Indianola, also Friday morning.
Local agencies that assisted in the arrests included the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department.
Wallace has been praised for his service. “Officer Travis Wallace was an inspiring and motivated officer who served our community well during his five years of service with our department. My deepest condolences are with Officer Wallace’s family,” said Helena-West Helena Chief of Police James Smith.
“My thoughts are with the suspects' families as well, who will also be affected by this tragic incident. Clearly, nobody has won in this battle that our communities are suffering from. I would like to thank all the agencies involved and my brothers and sisters in law enforcement, who assisted in bringing the suspects to face justice. With the grace of God, our community will recover from this and be strong again.”
