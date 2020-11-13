Murder suspect pleads guilty, admits to being on meth when he shot Wiggins woman

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The man accused of shooting a 27-year-old mother of three in Harrison County over two years ago pleaded guilty this week to first-degree murder.
Dannie Bergeron Jr., 22, admitted to killing Tiffany Goodman of Wiggins on April 7, 2018. Goodman’s body was found in the garage of a house on Mills Road off Highway 53.
Prosecutors say when sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence on Mills Road, they found Goodman dead from a single gunshot wound to the right side of her head.
The son of the homeowner told deputies at that time that he had met up with Bergeron and another friend before going to the Mills Road location. Once they arrived at the house, he said he was in the garage talking with his friend when he witnessed Bergeron shoot Tiffany Goodman.
While investigators were still processing the crime scene, Bergeron called the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and told them he was in California. He later admitted to fleeing to his father’s house in Washington Parish, La.
Deputies in Louisiana arrested Bergeron at the Washington Parish house, where they also recovered a .40 caliber handgun that was later determined through ballistic testing to be the weapon used to murder Goodman.
“Deputies from Harrison County immediately responded to Louisiana and interviewed the defendant and the friend who was with him," said Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burrell. "Both individuals told deputies they had been using methamphetamine in the days leading up the murder. The defendant went on to tell the deputies he had never met with the victim, but he believed the victim deserved to be killed.”
Burrell prosecuted the case along with Chief ADA Crosby Parker.
During his plea, Bergeron admitted to shooting Goodman but did not remember very many details of the murder, citing his extensive methamphetamine use. He then went on to apologize to Goodman’s family, saying he wanted to take responsibility for his actions.
“This was a senseless and brutal crime that stems from the use of illegal drugs," said District Attorney Joel Smith. “The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department did a tremendous job investigating this case and pursuing the evidence to make this guilty plea possible. This has been a very difficult time for the Goodman family and hopefully the closure of the criminal case can help with the healing process.”
Bergeron’s trial was set to begin on Tuesday. Jurors were summoned and present when Bergeron changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.
Bergeron was sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Judge Lawrence Bourgeois.
According to her family, Tiffany Goodman left behind three children.
