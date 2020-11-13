Longtime Coast attorney, federal court judge dies at the age of 81

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis native who served as a federal court judge in South Mississippi for 18 years has died.
U.S. Senior District Judge Walter J. Gex, III died Thursday at the age of 81.
Gex was born March 20, 1939 in Bay St. Louis. He received his law degree from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1963. He was in private practice in Jackson from 1963 to 1972, and then in Bay St. Louis from 1972 to 1986.
Gex was nominated by President Ronald Reagan on Feb. 5, 1986, to a new seat on the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment on Feb. 25, 1986, and he received his commission the next day.
He served as the U.S. district court judge for 18 years, opting in 2004 to take senior status. He was then succeeded by Judge Louis Guirola.
Services for Gex, who lived in Diamondhead, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, located at 9062 Kiln Delisle Road in Pass Christian. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church.
