Man shot in Gulfport’s second officer involved shooting this week

GULPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is in critical condition after being shot by a Gulfport officer in the area of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street.
On Friday, authorities received multiple calls around 4:49 p.m., that a man was standing over a woman actively shooting her, according to authorities.
When officers arrived, they approached the suspect who was kneeling over the victim, with a firearm. Officers then commanded the suspect to drop the firearm, but the suspect refused and raised his firearm, which resulted in an officer releasing gunfire, according to authorities.
The victim and suspect were both transported to a hospital where they both are in critical condition.
This is the second shooting this week that involved an officer from the Gulfport Police Department.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident, with assistance from the Harrison County Sheriff Crime Scene Unit.
Anyone with any information please contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.
