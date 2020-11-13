Gulf Islands National Seashore to reopen following Hurricane Zeta

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Islands National Seashore has completed storm damage assessments and debris cleanup in the Davis Bayou Area and the area will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 14 under normal operating hours.
The Davis Bayou campground will reopen at 10 a.m. Reservations will be honored upon reopening, and the campground registration building at the entrance to the campground will be open. Other Davis Bayou Area facilities reopening on Saturday include the boat ramp, picnic areas and pavilions, and fishing pier.
The Davis Bayou Nature’s Way boardwalk trail is closed due to damage from Hurricane Zeta. The William M. Colmer Visitor Center remains closed under the park’s Phase II COVID-19 Adaptive Recovery Plan to assure public health and safety.
Most of the Seashore’s islands were reopened following Hurricane Zeta including Petit Bois, West Petit Bois, and Horn islands, and the NPS portion of Cat Island. Due to damage to facilities on Ship Island, additional assessments and stabilization actions are needed before that island can resume operations and reopen for visitors.
On Monday, Oct. 26, the National Park Service (NPS) closed all Mississippi areas and islands of Gulf Islands National Seashore in advance of Hurricane Zeta impacting the Gulf Coast.
