Fantastic fall feel for Friday

Temperatures have dropped into the 50s this morning, which is around 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning and the coolest air we have felt since last Friday. This afternoon will warm us up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect plentiful sunshine with a crisp and dry feel all day, not too shabby for the final Friday the 13th in 2020. Saturday looks gorgeous. And even though Sunday will be warm, a strong cold front will arrive that day with little to no rain. This will bring an even cooler feel to the air starting Monday and continuing through the middle of next week. The next seven days brings little to no rainfall. In the tropics, 98L in the Caribbean still has a high chance to become a depression or storm. 98L is not considered a Gulf Coast threat at this time because it will be blocked from getting into the Gulf of Mexico by strong high pressure sprawling over the east U.S. and Gulf behind Sunday’s cold front. Hurricane season ends on the last day of this month.