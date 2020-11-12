Two students charged with bringing weapon to D’Iberville High School

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teens face criminal charges after officials say they brought an unloaded weapon to D’Iberville High School Thursday.
Captain Marty Griffin said school officials alerted law enforcement after receiving information that a student had a weapon on campus. Officers were able to identify the two students involved and recover the weapon, which was found unloaded.
Both juveniles are charged with Possession of a Weapon on School Property, and have been released to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center. The Harrison County School District has a zero tolerance policy regarding weapons on campus.
The principal of D’Iberville High School sent a message to parents Thursday afternoon, informing them about the incident. School officials say at no time were students threatened, and all the students and staff are safe.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Tips to Crime stoppers are confidential and callers can remain anonymous.
