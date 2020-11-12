Lower humidity

The front has moved through South Mississippi, and it is still warm. But it is not as muggy as it has been. We are going to see pleasant conditions, though still above average temperatures for this time of year. The weather into the weekend will be nice and warm, remaining above average.
A stronger front will move through Sunday bringing a slight chance for showers and more humid conditions before the humidity plummets behind that front.
Eta is moving out into the Atlantic. Theta is well out in the Atlantic, and Our next possible system has a high chance for development in the Caribbean.