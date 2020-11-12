South Mississippi doctors honored for COVID-19 information

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Dr. Jessie Penico and Dr. Nick Conger must have shoulder pain because they’ve been carrying the WLOX 4pm show in terms of giving us information on COVID-19.
The efforts of those two Memorial Hospital doctors were recognized Thursday by the local chapter of the Mississippi Sons of the American Revolution.
“These guys are on the front lines but most of the time they’re behind the scenes," said David Robinson. “So we want to reach out and give them a pat on the back for keeping us all informed and safe during the pandemic.”
Here’s what’s interesting, the Sons of the American Revolution trace their ancestors back all the way to the Revolutionary War. Robinson said back then there was a smallpox pandemic.
Now, we’re here in the COVID-19 pandemic, and Penico and Conger are the soldiers.
The James Vernon Linam Chapter of the Mississippi Sons of the American revolution meet once a month over at McElroy’s in Ocean Springs.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.