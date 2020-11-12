Police: Man shot by officer in Gulfport after pulling out a weapon

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting involving one of their officers. One man was shot by an officer, after investigators say he pulled out a weapon.
It happened Thursday just before 3 p.m. outside the Dollar Tree at the intersection of Hwy. 49 and Pass Road. Investigators told WLOX News the officers were called to the location to check on a homeless man who was allegedly abusing his dog.
When officers approached the man, they said he appeared to show signs of mental illness. He then pulled out a weapon on the officers, causing at least one to respond with gunfire.
The man was shot and taken to a local hospital, but his condition is not known at this time. The officers involved were not injured.
The investigation is now being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.