Hancock Co. church moving forward after Hurricane Zeta

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta wasn’t kind to the Lakeshore Baptist Church.
The church’s steeple now lies in ruins after Hurricane Zeta ripped it from the building.
“Our steeple was about 90 foot off the ground, 45 foot steeple and when it fell completely busted a hole in the church roof and did major damage," said Pastor Don Elbourne. “We have other damage all around the church property, but the steeple falling did the most damage.”
Pastor Don Elbourne said the steeple has a history, with it being the same steeple from the church’s building before Katrina.
“Katrina wiped out the building completely," said Elbourne. “And we were able to salvage this steeple and put it on top of the new building and we’re not going to be able to use it again, I don’t believe.”
Despite damage to the church, Pastor Elbourne said they’ve still found a way to continue church services and serve others in the community.
On Thursday, they hosted a food distribution.
“While we do need to get these repairs done, we do need to clean up, we can’t fumble the ball, and not present the gospel to people, and to do benevolence work right here in our own community." said Elbourne.
The church doesn’t have insurance, so they’re relying on volunteers from other church mission teams and the community to assist in repairing the church.
Elbourne said the church will overcome this difficult time, just as it has done in the past.
“We’re going to rebuild," said Elbourne. "God saw us through the first 15 years ago and he’s going to see us through this time.”
If you’re interested in donating or volunteering, visit the Lakeshore Baptist Church website.
