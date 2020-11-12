Crime Stoppers holds 10th annual Law Enforcement Awards breakfast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - From helping community members in need, to cracking unsolved murder cases wide open, it’s what law enforcement officers do 24 hours a day, and on Thursday, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers recognized those efforts.
Crime Stoppers held it’s 10th annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Awards at the Biloxi Visitors Center with COVID-19 guidelines in place.
The 2020 Officer of the Year is Jason Gazzo, an MBI agent that worked with Crime Stoppers to solve the murder of Brandon Box, the victim of a road rage incident on I-10 earlier this year.
“The is the first time that an overall winner was a case that Crime Stoppers had an impact on," said Lori Massey, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers Coordinator. "We were excited that he was chosen the overall winner.”
Gazzo is one of eight officers from all over South Mississippi that were honored today by Crime Stoppers.
