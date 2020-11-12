Amazon to launch fulfillment center in Madison County by 2021

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Amazon is set to launch a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Madison County that will create more than 1,000 full-time jobs.
The fulfillment center will be the first facility in the state to feature Amazon’s robotics technology.
“Mississippi is a great state for business and gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in the region,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We are excited for our future in the magnolia state and for what this means for our customers as we continue to grow. We’d also like to thank local and state leaders for their strong support in making this project possible.”
“The fact that Amazon has chosen to invest in Mississippi again is a testament to the unmatched work ethic and dedication Mississippians exhibit each day,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “We are well-positioned to be a leader in logistics, and I want to thank the leadership in Madison County and at Amazon for bringing more than 1,000 jobs to the area.”
The fulfillment center will be located at the Madison County Mega Site. This will be Amazon’s third Mississippi fulfillment center.
The facility will be at least four stories and will house the majority of the sortable goods sold by Amazon. Associates will pick, pack and ship customers' orders alongside robots, which the company says will allow for a more efficient process.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure needs. Madison County also is assisting with the project.
“Madison County is elated that Amazon chose our community for its 700,000-square-foot robotics fulfillment center,” said Madison County Supervisors Karl Banks. “We would like to thank Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Development Authority for their support of this project. It will provide the necessary public utilities, including a new 1-million-gallon water tank located within the park in support of the Amazon facility. The state of Mississippi and Madison County working together are the reason for today’s success.”
The new fulfillment center is expected to be operational by 2021, and the company plans to fill the 1,000 jobs in time for the 2021 peak holiday shopping season.
