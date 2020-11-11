Front coming through tonight

Happy Veterans Day to all of our veterans and their families!
Wednesday in South Mississippi will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The hit-or-miss showers will be popping up from time to time today with perhaps a rumble of thunder so take your rain jacket and/or umbrella just in case.
Highs today will be in the 80s with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph. It is going to remain very humid today, but tomorrow will be less humid and slightly cooler thanks to a cool front moving through the area. Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm.
The forecast cone for Eta has shifted way over to our east which reduces our possible impacts from Eta to near-zero, with the exception of a stray shower possible on Saturday. Hurricane season officially ends in three weeks.